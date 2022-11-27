 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Yellowstone” is continuing its explosive fifth season this Sunday, Nov. 27 on the Paramount Network. In last week’s episode, Market Equities was giving Jamie the squeeze, but Sarah Atwood offered him a way out. Meanwhile, the Dutton family had to deal with the consequences of their ranch hands having killed an endangered wolf on their property. What will Episode 4 have in store for the scions of Montana? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

Through November 30th, you can get your first month of Philo for just $5, after a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. That means you can stream the next five weeks of Yellowstone for just $5.

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

Season 5, Episode 4 is titled “Horses in Heaven.” “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family as they attempt to keep their region-famous cattle ranch “The Yellowstone” profitable. The family faces pressure from all sides, including real estate moguls, the national park that lends its name to their ranch, and a neighboring Indian reservation. Trying to balance these competing interests, the Duttons must also confront and slay their internal family demons.

In the latest episode, John makes swift changes at the Capitol and later gets some advice from Senator Perry. The venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point, as Beth returns from a sojourn to Salt Lake City. Rip updates John on his solution to the wolves, and the Yellowstone cowboys brand calves.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the latest episode of “Yellowstone” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Scene from Season 5 of 'Yellowstone'

