How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6 Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The action is mounting in the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” Episode six of season 5 is set to debut on Sunday, Dec. 12, and the Dutton family seems ready to come apart at the seams. Jamie is fed up with his sister’s control, despite her knowing a dark secret about him that she has not revealed to any other family members. Beth has to deal with Jamie’s growing instability, as well as her father’s rekindled romance with Summer, whom she despises. What will this week’s episode have in store for the family? You can watch Paramount Network with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 6

About 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 6

In episode 5, Jamie nearly succeeded in ridding himself of Beth for good, almost running her over with his car. Sarah Atwood reveals her intentions in seducing Jamie, telling him that because of their relationship he cannot represent the state in cases against Market Equities. Meanwhile, John’s relationship with Summer is deepening, much to the consternation of the rest of the family. He blows off his responsibilities as governor in order to help his ranch hands brand cattle for a day.

In this week’s episode, titled “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” the cattle branding continues on the Yellowstone ranch. Sarah continues to deepen Jamie’s dependence on her, while Chairman Rainwater must deal with an unexpected internal challenge. Meanwhile, the state of Montana gets an unexpected visitor, an outsider whose presence means big potential changes for the Duttons.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 6 Trailer

