How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Yellowstone” is closing in on its midseason finale, and one character already has left the trail forever. The newest episode airs Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. Death has come to the Yellowstone Ranch, and it’s unlikely to be the last time. Various members of the Dutton clan are now on direct collision courses with each other, and both the opportunities and dangers are increasing. You can watch the next episode of “Yellowstone” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 7

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

In last week’s episode, Yellowstone Ranch cowboy Emmett dies peacefully in his sleep during the big ranch cattle drive. His death won’t be the last one on “Yellowstone” this season, though it may be the last peaceful one. Meanwhile, Chairman Rainwater learns from Angela that the President of the United States is coming to the Broken Rock Reservation, in order to endorse his young rival Martin for the chairman position.

This week’s episode is titled “The Dream is Not Me.” John is still ducking his responsibilities as governor, insisting on remaining at the ranch to deal with an issue in his herd. Senator Perry has more news to put on Chairman Rainwater’s already-full plate. Beth talks with her family about a new business plan that she hopes will assure the future of the Yellowstone. The Dutton family gathers for a rare evening of fun, but will outcast Jamie be able to attend? Or will he fall further into his schemes with Sarah Atwood to take aim against his father?

