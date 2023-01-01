How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Midseason Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The first part of Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is coming to a close on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Jan. 1. John Dutton was elected governor of Montana to start the season, but recently he’s been much more interested in the goings-on at his ranch than state politics. He’d better keep his head on a swivel, because if he’s not concerned about his political position, his son Jamie certainly is. You can watch what is sure to be an explosive midseason finale of “Yellowstone” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Paramount Network

Paramount Network Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale

The Yellowstone cattle heard has been dispatched to Texas, to keep it from contracting an infection that would force John to euthanize it. Beth thinks the beef business is a more sustainable source of income, and decides to accompany Rip on the cattle drive. Meanwhile, Jamie has continued to plot with Sarah Atwood from Market Equities, hell-bent on acquiring the Yellowstone ranch and its surrounding lands by any means necessary.

This week, Jamie will enact his plan to attempt to get John impeached, and run for governor himself. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on their journey to Texas, where Rip has a flashback that explains where his loyalties truly come from. John asks for Monica’s help, and lends his support to an unexpected friend. Chairman Rainwater must move quickly to forestall the construction of an oil pipeline directly under the Broken Rock reservation.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Yellowstone” Midseason Finale using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

