How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The most popular show on television returns with a new season on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” tells the story of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana and they will do whatever it takes to protect their land from anyone that a threat. The new season sees patriarch John Dutton sworn in as the new governor of Montana only increasing his power, but also the target on his back. What will this season have in store for the Dutton clan? Watch the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season Premiere

Paramount Network is available on all the major Live TV Streaming Services. Sling carries Paramount Network on both their Sling Orange and Blue plans, when you add their Comedy Extra Add-on.

Paramount Network is available for all Sling TV customers. If you haven't watched previous seasons, you can catch them all on-demand ahead of the premiere of Season 5.

If you haven’t watched previous seasons, you can catch them all on-demand ahead of the premiere of Season 5.

About ‘Yellowstone’

The new season on “Yellowstone” will pick up after the explosive events of the season 4 finale. John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, and while that newfound political power may help him solve some problems, it will surely create new ones as well. Beth has married Rip and has made it clear to Jamie that she knows his murderous secrets, though she has not told John what they are… yet.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

The series stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton clan John. His children are played by Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Wes Bently (Jamie Dutton). This season, four new characters will join the cast: Kai Caster, playing a young cowboy named Rowdy; Lainey Wilson, playing a musician named Abby; Lilli Kai, playing Clara Brewer; and “1883” star Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as Sarah Atwood, a Montana newcomer and “corporate shark.”

When Do New Episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Get Released?

The first two episodes of Season 5 will air on Sunday, Nov. 13, with one episode per week to follow after. The fifth season has 14 episodes, but will be split in two seven episode installments.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Yellowstone” Season Premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

