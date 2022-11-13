 Skip to Content
Paramount Network Yellowstone

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere For Free

Jason Gurwin

One of the most popular series right now, “Yellowstone,” is coming back for its fifth season. The new season kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. But if you don’t have Paramount Network, how can you watch the premiere for free?

How to Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Yellowstone

June 20, 2018

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app, which requires your TV Everywhere credentials.

Where Else Can You Stream Seasons ‘Yellowstone’?

If you would like to stream seasons 1-4 on-demand now, you can find them on Peacock. In late March, season 5 will also be added to Peacock.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Paramount Network^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: Paramount Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Paramount Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Paramount Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

