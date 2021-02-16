 Skip to Content
NBC

How to Stream the ‘Young Rock’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ben Bowman

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? One of Hollywood’s biggest stars had humble beginnings, and this sitcom shares the stories that helped form Dwayne Johnson. From his larger-than-life family to his wrestling career and that famous photo with a fanny pack, you’ll get an inside look at the crazy history behind the action movie hero.

For example, Johnson recently tweeted, “When I was 15, I was living in a motel room with a buddy and hustling cars from crackheads - all while kids thought I was an undercover cop in Nashville.” Sometimes, truth can be stranger than fiction. Will NBC have a new hit on his hands? Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch Young Rock

“Young Rock” stars three different young Rocks, played at 10 years old by Adrian Groulx, at 15 by Bradley Constant, and at 18 by Uli Latukefu. Johnson himself narrates the action.

Young Rock

February 16, 2021

This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

'Young Rock' Trailer

