How to Watch ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Before he was the quirky theoretical physicist we grew to love on “The Big Bang Theory” he was an equally quirky kid in the heart of Galveston, Texas. “Young Sheldon” which traces Sheldon Cooper’s southern beginnings comes back tonight for a fourth season. The show premieres at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to Watch ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Thursday Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The season premiere of “Young Sheldon” will be offering a special treat for “Big Bang” fans. According to TV Line, show creator, Steve Molaro revealed there will be a nod to the beloved series. “Adult Sheldon is not alone in his narration at the end of the episode,” Molaro stated. “It’s a fun, unexpected continuation of the ‘Big Bang Theory’ storyline.”

The season premiere, which sees the titular character graduating from high school, was originally supposed to be last season’s finale episode. However, it was bumped due to COVID-19 and will set off the fourth season instead. The advent of the big day gives young Sheldon some jitters, which naturally leads to a grande meltdown from the boy genius.

“Sheldon has been striving to [advance] for several years now, and it’s a little bit of ‘be careful what you wish for,’” Molaro told TV Line. “Sheldon finally is getting to go to college, and the reality of that, and what it means for his life, starts to dawn on him.”

How to Stream the ‘Young Sheldon’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch “Young Sheldon” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options