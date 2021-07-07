How to Watch ‘Younger’ Season 7 Live For Free Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The seventh and final season of TV Land’s hit show “Younger” is now available on TV Land. The series will return to TV Land with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 7th at 10pm ET. Liza’s story of faking it to make it reaches its climax — will she choose lies or the truth when it’s all said and done? The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, and Nico Tortorella.

How to Watch Season 7 of ‘Younger’ for Free

When: Available July 7th at 10pm ET

TV: TV Land

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Is “Younger” Season 7 Available Live on TV?

While the season debuted on streaming services earlier this year, it will now stream live on TV Land every Wednesday. The 10-episode will see two episodes available every Wednesday.

Is “Younger” Season 7 Available On-Demand?

If you prefer to binge them all at once, they show is also available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu and 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Younger March 31, 2015 Liza Miller, a suddenly single stay-at-home mother, tries to get back into the working world, only to find it’s nearly impossible to start at the bottom at 40-year old. When a chance encounter convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 and lands a job as an assistant at Empirical Press. Now she just has to make sure no one finds out the secret only she and her best friend Maggie share.

“Younger” has been a surprise hit for TV Land since its start in 2015. With the launch of its seventh season, “Younger” is now officially the longest-running TV Land original program in the station’s history, surpassing other original shows like “Hot in Cleveland,”“The Exes,” and “The Soul Man.”

If you’re not a fan of streaming services and would just prefer to watch the show whenever it comes to a live TV streaming service, we recommend watching with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. Other options are listed below.

