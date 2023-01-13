How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Bryan Cranston’s latest series is returning to TV when “Your Honor” Season 2 Premieres on SHOWTIME on Friday, Jan. 13. The series centers on Michael Desiato, a judge whose son accidentally kills the son of a notorious crime boss. The Season 2 premiere of “Your Honor” streams on-demand beginning Friday, Jan. 13, and will air on the linear Showtime channel on Sunday, Jan. 15. You can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime with a subscription to Sling TV. You can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.
About 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere
“Your Honor” stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) led to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Emmy nominee Hope Davis stars as Jimmy’s wife, Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars as Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend.
Andrene Ward Hammond stars as Big Mo, the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, with Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, her right-hand-man. Lilli Kay stars as Fia Baxter, Jimmy’s daughter who is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). Jimi Stanton is Carlo Baxter, Jimmy’s only surviving son who wants to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps; and Benjamin Flores Jr. is Eugene, whose attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to start a war on the streets of New Orleans.
Can you watch 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere for free?
Yes, SHOWTIME offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime on SHOWTIME.
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
What devices can you use to stream 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime on SHOWTIME using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Your Honor: Season 2January 15, 2023
New Orleans judge Michael Desiato is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.
-
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.30-Day Trial
-
Showtime
Showtime is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- Sling TV Sling Orange + Showtime
- $50 / month
- SHOWTIME
- $10.99 / month