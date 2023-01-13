How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere

“Your Honor” stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) led to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Emmy nominee Hope Davis stars as Jimmy’s wife, Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars as Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend.

Andrene Ward Hammond stars as Big Mo, the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, with Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, her right-hand-man. Lilli Kay stars as Fia Baxter, Jimmy’s daughter who is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). Jimi Stanton is Carlo Baxter, Jimmy’s only surviving son who wants to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps; and Benjamin Flores Jr. is Eugene, whose attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to start a war on the streets of New Orleans.

Can you watch 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Yes, SHOWTIME offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime on SHOWTIME.

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Your Honor' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Your Honor: Season 2 and Showtime on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

