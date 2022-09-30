How to Watch Zac Efron’s ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

How far would you go to show your support for the troops? That’s the question that Chickie Donohue — played by Zac Efron — is forced to confront in the new movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” coming to Apple TV+ on Sept. 30. Based on a true story, Chickie thinks that a group of soldiers fighting could probably use a drink, and decides to bring them one. But what’s the best way to get a 12-pack into a warzone? Find out with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is getting a day-and-date release, meaning it appears on Apple TV+ the same day it hits theaters.

About ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’

“The Greatest Beer Run” ever is based on the true story of a man named Chickie Donohue, who didn’t really understand the contentious protests in the U.S. over the Vietnam War. Chickie decided to show his support by tracking down his military friends and bringing each one of them an ice-cold beer.

The movie is a unique coming-of-age story for Chickie, who quickly realizes that although his journey was meant to be partially fun, it’s deadly serious to the people he intends to help. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and Bill Murray. It is directed by Peter Farrelly, the director of the Best Picture Oscar-winning “Green Book.”

Can You Stream ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ For Free?

If you haven’t subscribed to Apple TV+ already, yes! Apple TV+ offers new customers a seven-day free trial, so you can catch the premiere of “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” free this weekend!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

