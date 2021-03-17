How to watch ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If “Justice League” (2017) left you feeling disappointed, you’re not alone. If it made you feel like there was a ton of material left on the cutting room floor, that’s because there was. Director Zack Snyder had to step away from completing the film due to personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon was left to pick up the pieces. To say the least, the results were divisive, and five years later we’re finally getting what Snyder envisioned from the start. With a subscription to HBO Max, you can check out the Snyder Cut on Thursday, March 18.

How to Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League

When: Thursday, March 18

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

Fans fought hard for the release of this cut, and after years of campaigning (and support from the stars of the 2017 film), HBO Max has given Snyder a chance (and a reported $70 million) to tell his version of the story. This includes new scenes, new dialogue, a new villain (it’s Darkseid!), a new film score, and more fight sequences than you can shake a batarang at. Jared Leto also returns to reprise his role as Joker that he played in “Suicide Squad” (2016).

The four-hour epic will have 75% more footage, so even though there will be inevitable similarities to the 2017 film, in many ways this will feel like an entirely new movie. As to what that includes, we know there’s a lot of extra character development for Cyborg (Ray Fisher) (he’s not just the guy with the mother box anymore), better pacing for Flash (Ezra Miller), and more motivation for villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Both the CGI and the general saturation are improved this time around, and there are markedly fewer similarities to Whedon’s “The Avengers” (2012).

Can You Stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League For Free?

Unfortunately HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but Hulu does feature an HBO Max premium add-on, and that grants a 7-day free trial ends unless cancelled. The free trial offer is valid for new subscribers only and Hulu with HBO Max requires a Hulu base plan subscription.

What Time Will Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Be Released?

The “Snyder Cut” will be available on March 18 at 2 a.m. EST.