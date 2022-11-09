How to Watch ‘Zootopia+’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Zootopia” fans won’t want to miss the continuation of the story in “Zootopia+,” which makes its debut this week. Six years after the film’s release, viewers finally get to revisit their favorite characters. The new limited series was first announced in 2020, and the premiere date and additional details were confirmed at the D23 expo in September. All six episodes drop simultaneously and you can stream “Zootopia+” beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 9 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Zootopia+’

About ‘Zootopia+’

“Zootopia+” highlights the lives of some of the animals who weren’t as prominent in the original film and offers a better look at the vast fictional world. Several familiar faces, including Judy Hopps, Flash the Sloth, Fru, and Gazelle’s backup dancers, make appearances in the new series. There’s lots of excitement ahead with the “Zootopia” crew.

Each episode follows different characters as they embark on rescue missions, plan weddings, and deal with drama. One episode features a reality TV-inspired twist, while another is a musical adventure. Get ready for a fun dance competition, enjoy a walk through the history of Zootopia, and then catch up with the sloths when they’re unsurprisingly running late to a dinner party.

The “Zootopia+” Season 1 episode titles include:

“The Real Rodents of Rodentia” “Duke the Musical” “Hopp on Board” “The Godfather of the Bride” “So You Think You Can Prance” “Dinner Rush”

