How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith, Jr. Light Heavyweight Title Fight Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

There’s nothing like a champion vs. champion title unification fight and on Saturday, June 18, Top Ranked Boxing is bringing one of the most anticipated bouts of the year to ESPN. WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) will take on WBO champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) and one of the two light heavyweight champions will walk away with all of the belts come evening’s end. You can watch all of the action beginning at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

About Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith, Jr. Light Heavyweight Title Unification Fight

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith, Jr. are two of the most feared punchers in the sport of boxing today and on Saturday they will step into the ring with hopes of unifying the WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles. WBC and IBF champ Beterbiev enters as the only active world champion with a perfect knockout record and Smith is a one-time union laborer who has knockout wins over Eleider Alvarez and living legend Bernard Hopkins.

The undercard features two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) and unbeaten Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs).

Joe Tessitore will be on the call with Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley Jr. providing analysis. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will provide reports and interviews. Following the conclusion of the light heavyweight title fight, the entire team will come together for the “State of Boxing Post-Show” beginning at 12 midnight ET.

Time ET Feature Matchup Channel(s)
6:30 p.m. Undercard Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith ESPN+
Undercard Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs ESPN+
Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi ESPN+
Undercard Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs ESPN+
Undercard Wendy Toussaint vs. Asina Byfield ESPN+
Undercard Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon ESPN+
Feature Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva ESPN+
10 p.m. Co-Feature Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+
Main Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Preview the Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr. Title Unification Fight:

