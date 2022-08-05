How To Watch ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Star Wars library on Disney+ is continuing to grow. Fans won’t want to miss the newest installment of the LEGO Star Wars franchise when “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” debuts on Aug. 5. This family-friendly special will run around 45 minutes, and is one of over a dozen LEGO Star Wars titles available exclusively with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’

About ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’

“LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” features characters from every era of the Star Wars saga, from Darth Vader to Poe Dameron. In the special, Finn learns to enjoy his summer vacation while it lasts, while Darth Vader and the Emperor plot and scheme to triumph in a contest whose winner will be pronounced ruler of the beach!

Much like the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” is a stand-alone movie and won’t feature multiple installments, while other LEGO Star Wars shows — like “The New Yoda Chronicles” — are comprised of several episodes each, so there’s tons more content available when fans finish with “Summer Vacation.”

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special November 17, 2020 As her friends prep for a Life Day holiday celebration, Rey journeys with BB-8 on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force at a mysterious Jedi Temple. There, she embarks on a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars history, coming into contact with iconic heroes and villains from all eras of the saga. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast?

Can You Stream ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ For Free?

No, Disney+ is no longer offering a free trial as of June, 2020, so you’ll have to subscribe to Disney+ to watch “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.” A standalone subscription is $7.99 per month, or consider the Disney bundle with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use To Stream ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ On Disney+?

Dinsey+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV