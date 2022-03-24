How to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of ‘Atlanta’ Live for Free Without Cable

On paper, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is about two cousins working through the Atlanta music scene trying to better the lives of the people close to them. The long-awaited third season of “Atlanta” is finally premiering on March 24 at 10 p.m. ET. Tune in to FX to watch when it airs with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FX

About ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Moving up in the world, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is in the midst of a successful European tour. Far from their home in the United States, this season focuses on the group attempting to navigate their new surroundings as outsiders overseas. Earlier seasons of the show were more focused on Alfred and Earn (Glover) establishing and solidifying a rapport. Now that they’ve made a lucrative business arrangement, found their sound, and become public, Season 3 will deal with the realities of this life that they have built. With Earn struggling to balance a long-distance relationship with Van (Zazie Beetz), there are new challenges to overcome if he and Alfred are going to reach the heights that they have been striving for.

The trademark of “Atlanta” has always been the winning combination of eccentric humor and pop culture with drama and surrealism. The formula has kept the show innovative and unpredictable, leaving the door open from scene to scene to keep viewers invested and on their toes.

The third season was originally set to air in January 2021, but saw production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf confirmed that Glover and the company were able to write the script for both a third and a fourth season during the pandemic, so it's good to know they had a long game outlined going in. The first episode of "Atlanta" Season 3 airs Thursday, March 24. The show is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

