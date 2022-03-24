 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of ‘Atlanta’ Live for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

On paper, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is about two cousins working through the Atlanta music scene trying to better the lives of the people close to them. The long-awaited third season of “Atlanta” is finally premiering on March 24 at 10 p.m. ET. Tune in to FX to watch when it airs with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Premiere

Alternatively, if you have a subscription to Hulu, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial, you can also stream it there the following day (March 25).

Atlanta

September 6, 2016

Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

About ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Moving up in the world, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) is in the midst of a successful European tour. Far from their home in the United States, this season focuses on the group attempting to navigate their new surroundings as outsiders overseas. Earlier seasons of the show were more focused on Alfred and Earn (Glover) establishing and solidifying a rapport. Now that they’ve made a lucrative business arrangement, found their sound, and become public, Season 3 will deal with the realities of this life that they have built. With Earn struggling to balance a long-distance relationship with Van (Zazie Beetz), there are new challenges to overcome if he and Alfred are going to reach the heights that they have been striving for.

The trademark of “Atlanta” has always been the winning combination of eccentric humor and pop culture with drama and surrealism. The formula has kept the show innovative and unpredictable, leaving the door open from scene to scene to keep viewers invested and on their toes.

The third season was originally set to air in January 2021, but saw production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf confirmed that Glover and the company were able to write the script for both a third and a fourth season during the pandemic, so it’s good to know they had a long game outlined going in. The first episode of “Atlanta” Season 3 airs Thursday, March 24. The show is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or stream with Hulu on the following day (March 25).

How to Stream ‘Atlanta’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Atlanta” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FX + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

Preview for 'Atlanta' Season 3

