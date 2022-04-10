 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TBS Cartoon Network

How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Live for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two decades since Hagrid busted down an old cottage door in the rain, gave Harry Potter a misspelled birthday cake, and revealed to him the biggest secret of his life. When Daniel Radcliffe donned the Gryffindor robes and stepped into the titular role for “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001), it was the beginning of what would become one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

To commemorate the jumping-off point from 20 long years ago, Warner Bros aired a retrospective special in 2021 entitled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” The anniversary special features a cast reunion and commentary from series’ author, J.K. Rowling. The special is set to air again on Sunday, April 10 on Cartoon Network as part of its ACME block at 6 p.m. ET. and then an encore will air on TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Watch this emotional Harry Potter reunion special with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

About ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is a unique television event that any fan of the franchise will be delighted to watch. It’s heartwarming enough to see Radcliffe chatting with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) as they reminisce on the filming of the cultural phenomenon that the film series became, but the special goes above and beyond. The creative team behind the films’ effects and writing get to share unique insights and tell new stories along with creator J.K. Rowling.

It’s immediately apparent that everyone involved in making “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” cared deeply about the reunion, and about the film series that brought it about. Seeing the cast chat together is magical in a familiar, nostalgic way. Everyone present is an outstanding actor in turn, but there’s something extra captivating and contagious about their genuine happiness getting to see each other all in the same room again.

Radcliffe, Grint, Watson, and Rowling are also joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Producer David Heyman also makes an appearance, as well as Directors Christopher Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is a beautiful way to celebrate all eight Harry Potter films, and well worth watching for any Harry Potter fan. Watch it on Cartoon Network at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and then on TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the special with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TBS--
Cartoon Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and Cartoon Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS and Cartoon Network + 14 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and Cartoon Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS and Cartoon Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Preview for 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.