How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Live for Free Without Cable

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two decades since Hagrid busted down an old cottage door in the rain, gave Harry Potter a misspelled birthday cake, and revealed to him the biggest secret of his life. When Daniel Radcliffe donned the Gryffindor robes and stepped into the titular role for “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001), it was the beginning of what would become one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

To commemorate the jumping-off point from 20 long years ago, Warner Bros aired a retrospective special in 2021 entitled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” The anniversary special features a cast reunion and commentary from series’ author, J.K. Rowling. The special is set to air again on Sunday, April 10 on Cartoon Network as part of its ACME block at 6 p.m. ET. and then an encore will air on TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Watch this emotional Harry Potter reunion special with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is a unique television event that any fan of the franchise will be delighted to watch. It’s heartwarming enough to see Radcliffe chatting with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) as they reminisce on the filming of the cultural phenomenon that the film series became, but the special goes above and beyond. The creative team behind the films’ effects and writing get to share unique insights and tell new stories along with creator J.K. Rowling.

It’s immediately apparent that everyone involved in making “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” cared deeply about the reunion, and about the film series that brought it about. Seeing the cast chat together is magical in a familiar, nostalgic way. Everyone present is an outstanding actor in turn, but there’s something extra captivating and contagious about their genuine happiness getting to see each other all in the same room again.

Radcliffe, Grint, Watson, and Rowling are also joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Producer David Heyman also makes an appearance, as well as Directors Christopher Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is a beautiful way to celebrate all eight Harry Potter films, and well worth watching for any Harry Potter fan. Watch it on Cartoon Network at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and then on TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the special with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

