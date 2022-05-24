How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Live For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile.

It’s been seven years of watching Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) grow as a family together; thriving at the best of times, and surviving at the worst. Now there’s only one episode left of “This Is Us,” with the series finale airing on NBC on Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Appropriately titled “Us,” the episode promises to wring a few more tears out of the Pearson family saga, and probably viewers as well. See the conclusion with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Beware of spoilers for past episodes below.

About ‘This Is Us’

While the penultimate episode, “The Train,” was a tear-jerker because of Rebecca’s death, the upcoming finale of “This Is Us” is more bittersweet than heartbreaking. At least part of the episode will take place at Rebecca’s funeral, with Kate and Randall eulogizing the beloved Pearson matriarch. As the Big Three connect at the family cabin afterward, it becomes apparent that this episode has a different emotional beat than the previous. “I cried just because it was the end,” Mandy Moore (Rebecca) ruminated, “but it was not nearly as upsetting to me. I was like, ‘Ah, what a beautiful way to wrap this up.’ I just remember closing it going, ‘You stuck the landing, Dan. You really did.”

Creator Dan Fogelman revealed that many of the scenes in the finale were actually filmed years prior. “We’d shot a lot of it four years ago,” he said. “Then we shot the rest of it in the last couple weeks. I’m really proud of it.”

Twists, drama, and heavy emotion were taken off the plate in favor of a more cathartic conclusion. The decision to save most of the impactful story beats for the penultimate episode was very much intentional, and the finale has few loose ends to tie up as a result.

“I always wanted and always had planned for the final episode of the series to revolve around the epilogue of the continuing story of the family rather than the moment,” said Fogelman. “While [the finale] will make you sad, the ending really moves me in a way that is different. I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”

