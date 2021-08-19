 Skip to Content
Hulu Adds Two New Android Phone and Tablet Homescreen Widgets

Aubrey Meister

Hulu has introduced two new widgets for Android smartphone and tablet users in hopes to keep its viewers interested in streaming shows and movies. The new widgets include “Keep Watching” and “Recommendations.”

In the Hulu app, as well as many other streaming apps, there is a “Keep Watching” section that gives you the option to resume any shows or movies you might have started but didn’t finish. The new widget works the same way, but it’s on your home screen instead.

When you use your Android smartphone or tablet and are looking at your home screen, you can be reminded of the shows you never finished. By tapping on the widget, you can launch the Hulu app and resume the content you were previously watching in one single step. This saves you the time of opening the Hulu app and finding the show or movie you’d like to continue watching.

The other new widget, “Recommendations,” helps you find new programs to stream. Recommendations are an option within the Hulu app as well, but it’s more convenient now, since you can access it on your home screen. Instead of going into the Hulu app, you can scroll through a long list of recommended shows and movies based on your streaming history.

As long as the Hulu app is updated on your Android device, you should be able to begin adding and using widgets today. If you don’t see an option to add widgets, be sure to update the app.

Adding widgets is a fairly easy process, and Hulu has created a video to show users how it’s done.

If you’re on an Apple iOS device, you can use Hulu home screen widgets as well. Hulu created a video for Apple iOS widgets since adding them looks slightly different on each operating system.

