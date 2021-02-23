Hulu Alerts Customers of Disney Bundle Price Hike

As The Streamable first reported in December, Disney is bumping its prices for all its streaming products. Despite the warning, some users were caught off guard by emails announcing the $1 price hike on all Hulu plans that include Disney+.

In an email to subscribers: “The price of The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV will increase on March 26, 2021 to $78.99/month. The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after March 26. Your payment method on file will be charged the new price unless you cancel before the start of your first billing cycle on or after March 26.”

New Pricing of Disney Bundle After $1 Price Hike

Disney Bundle (Hulu Limited Commercials): $13.99

Disney Bundle (Hulu No Ads): $19.99

Disney Bundle (Hulu + Live TV): $72.99

Disney Bundle (Hulu + Live TV & Hulu No Ads): $78.99

If you’re considering dropping the service over the price increases, we created this guide to share some less expensive options. You can also consult The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to verify that your new choice of service has the channels you want most.