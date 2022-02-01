Hulu and Fox Set Streaming Output Deal, Shared Exclusive with Tubi

Disney-owned Hulu has a new deal to stream all out-of-season episodes of numerous Fox series, including all of the network’s unscripted fare as well as future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment. Some of the titles in the deal include “The Masked Singer,” “LEGO Masters,” and “I Can See Your Voice.” Those series will also be available for free on Tubi.
Fox Corp. acquired Tubi in early 2020 soon after it gave up 21st Century Fox in a $71.3 billion deal with Disney. Fox agreed to sell its 30% stake in Hulu to Disney, leaving behind a more streamlined, TV-focused entity in Fox Corp. Disney also gained full operational control of Hulu in a separate arrangement with Comcast.
The deal is one of the first notable moves by former longtime Fox executive Joe Earley since he became president of Hulu two weeks ago after his role as Disney+ Marketing Chief. Earley said the output deal will enable Hulu “to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment.”
Fox entertainment chief Charlie Collier said in a press release, “This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters… Welcome, Joe Earley — yet another great addition to the partnership.”
Other unscripted titles that will be on the platform include “The Masked Dancer,” “Name That Tune,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” “MasterChef,” and “MasterChef Junior.” Hulu will also have Fox’s animated comedy “HouseBroken” which stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Jason Mantzoukas, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson.
Fox executives seem pleased to be rid of their old assets. If you listen to any of their investor calls, the company seems wild about the revenue generated by free, ad-supported Tubi. The service features a huge library and a minimal ad load, making it one of our choices for Best Free Streaming Services.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 35,000 movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.