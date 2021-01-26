Hulu and Peacock Sign Unique Agreement to Bring ‘Modern Family’ to Both Streaming Platforms

The streaming wars have been mostly about a lot of media companies aggregating valuable IP for their own streaming services, however, it looks like Disney and NBCUniversal have found a new way of doing things where they both benefit. The two companies announced today that they have struck a deal that will see Modern Family coming to both Hulu and Peacock. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, however, both platforms will house all 11 seasons—250 episodes—beginning Feb. 3.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like ‘Modern Family’ is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” Val Boreland, EVP of content acquisitions for the NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming group, said in a statement.

Only the first season of the show will be available on Peacock’s free tier, the remaining 10 seasons will be available Peacock Premium subscribers only. As they did with The Office, Peacock will be creating a dedicated “fan experience” for Modern Family which will include curated collections, bonus content and other features in addition to full episodes.

During the course of its 11 seasons, Modern Family was available for next-day viewing to Hulu subscribers.

Modern Family follows the diverse, complex, and sometimes nutty Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. The show starred Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Tye Burrell, among others.