Hulu Adds SharePlay Support for Co-Viewing with Friends
With its most recent update, Hulu has added SharePlay support to its iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV apps, which will allow users to stream content with friends and family around the world via FaceTime.
Apple’s SharePlay is a set of features that allow users to share various types of experiences while on a FaceTime call. SharePlay sessions can welcome up to 32 people and offer each person on the call the ability to choose audio and subtitles in the language of their choice.
To take advantage of these new features, all of the users need to be on a FaceTime call and one person will hit the “Share” button and select the “SharePlay” option on the programming that they want to stream. From there, anyone in the group can pause, rewind, or fast-forward the stream and it will apply to everyone watching, and SharePlay will automatically lower the volume when someone starts talking.
“In this release, we are helping spread the Hulu love by introducing SharePlay,” Hulu said in the update. “With SharePlay, you can watch content from the Hulu streaming library in sync with friends and family over FaceTime.”
By using Hulu’s SharePlay support on Apple TV, viewers who want to watch on a bigger screen can synch the content from their TV and still share in the experience over FaceTime through their iPhone or iPad.
Last month, Hulu’s Disney streaming sibling ESPN+ also added the SharePlay functionality.
