Hulu Black Friday 2020 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on Hulu on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

Hulu might just have the best Black Friday deal of 2020. Through Cyber Monday, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the next year. That will save you $48.

But, besides the Hulu Cyber Monday and Black Friday deal, we are going to show you other ways to save on Hulu. Everything from bundling, to taking advantage of discounted gift cards, to how to save even if you’re an existing subscriber. Whether you want a deal on their ad-supported or ad-free plan, we got you covered.

While the best deal is $1.99 a month, you wouldn’t want to miss these other promos and deals.

1. Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month

Hulu has a very special Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t had Hulu for the last three months). The offer ends on Monday, November 30th, so hop on it if you don’t want to miss it.

2. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $7.82 a Month

If you combine Hulu’s Black Friday deal, you can build your own bundle with Disney+ for just $7.82 a month. To do that, just sign-up for the Hulu deal and Disney+’s Annual Plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Bundle Disney+ & Hulu

Click here to sign-up for Hulu Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month

Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: ~$5.83 a month ($69.99 paid annually)

Total: $7.82 / month

2. Save 20% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards. This is one way to save on Hulu’s Ad Free Plan.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $20 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

When you get 20% off a discounted gift card, that means you can get Hulu’s ad-free plan for just $9.60 a month.

3. Save $60 a Year with Disney Bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

If purchased separately, Disney+ ($6.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99) and ESPN+ ($5.99) are $18.99 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $12.99 a month.

If you already a subscriber to Hulu or ESPN+, you can just sign-up here with your same email address as your Hulu or ESPN+ account and you will get your discount. If you prefer the Hulu (No Ads) plan or Hulu Live TV, here’s a trick how can bundle Disney+ with those services.

4. Save $12 a Year, When You Pre-Pay for Hulu

For existing subscribers that might not be eligible for the Black Friday deal, Hulu is giving a discount when they pre-pay for a year of service. Normally a full year would cost $71.88 if you paid monthly, but if you’re willing to pre-pay you can get it for just $59.99 ($4.99 per month).