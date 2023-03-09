Hulu Celebrates 15 Years with Original Content, Merch, New Coke Flavor, More

Where has the time gone? Hulu will turn 15 this month, and the streamer is ready to celebrate. The month-long celebration will feature content premieres and finales, exclusive collaborations, and special promotions for the 48 million Hulu subscribers; even beloved Hulu characters and talent are joining in.

“Celebrating 15 years as an industry-leading streaming service is truly remarkable!” Hulu President Joe Earley said. “Hulu has navigated the ever-changing landscape by delivering our subscribers enthralling and award-winning content, characters and storylines that have defined the cultural zeitgeist, while also driving innovation and advertising experiences. We are incredibly grateful to the millions of subscribers, fans, creators, talent, content partners, advertisers, and Hulugans who have made it all possible, and never stopped having fun along the way!”

Hulu has scheduled a month-long rollout of exciting premieres and finales following a record-breaking year of launches, award nominations, and victories. This includes the Oscar-nominated film “Triangle of Sadness,” the long-awaited “History of the World, Part II” and FX’s “New York Times Presents: Sin Eater.” In addition, from now until March 12, Hulu’s home page will showcase a special collection highlighting the iconic TV shows and motion pictures that have defined Hulu over the past 15 years, including “Prey,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kardashians.”

Hulu has partnered with Coca-Cola to offer a limited-time custom Coca-Cola Freestyle flavor, “Hulu Fanta Surprise.” This sweet lime and ginger taste combination will be offered in select locations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers will be able to benefit from a number of exclusive deals and limited-time offers from well-known companies like BarkBox, Brooklinen, Casper, Casetify, Lovesac, The Comfy and Hulu’s online shop, Shop Hulu. Hulu and BoxLunch, a pop culture retailer with a mission, have teamed up to create a unique line of merchandise with Hulu favorites. From now until March 31, fans can shop for clothing, accessories, collectibles, home products, and more at their neighborhood BoxLunch location or online at www.BoxLunch.com. For every $10 spent with BoxLunch, a meal is donated to a nearby food bank to help combat the nation’s hunger problem.

Lastly, “The Be Obsessed TriviaFest,” a national super-trivia series supported by trivia-network behemoth Geeks Who Drink, offers the chance for the most devoted TV fans to test their knowledge of their favorite Hulu programs. Starting this month, fans will have the opportunity to demonstrate their prowess while earning rewards in locations across the nation, including Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, and more.