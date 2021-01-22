Hulu Loses Five CBS Affiliates From Allen Media Broadcasting in Carriage Dispute

In December, Hulu dropped 23 Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates, and now they’ve lost an additional five from Allen Media Broadcasting. The local affiliate owner has local CBS affiliates in Chico, Evansville, Lafayette, Terre-Haute, and Rochester, IA.

To watch the channels, you can always get the affiliates through an antenna or through a subscription to CBS All Access ($5.99) or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If they don’t come to a deal in time, you will still be able to stream the Super Bowl via a number of different ways.

In a message to customers, Hulu said:

We wanted to let you know that Hulu no longer has the rights to distribute the local CBS affiliate that was previously included with your Live TV plan. You’ll still be able to watch new episodes of many popular shows like The Amazing Race, 48 Hours, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more on-demand shortly after they air, but unfortunately live CBS broadcasts (including NFL games and local news) will be unavailable.

In recent months, there have been other carriage disputes in the industry as well. Last month, Nexstar-owned locals were dropped by Dish Network, while DirecTV and AT&T TV NOW customers lost Tegna locals. Both have since come to new agreements.

Allen Media Broadcasting Affiliates Dropped on Hulu