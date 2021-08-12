Hulu Improves to 42.8 Million Total Subscribers in Q3 2021, Hulu Live TV Loses 100,000

Disney reported that Hulu now has 42.8 million subscribers, including 3.7 million with Hulu + Live TV, as of Q3 2021. Overall, Hulu is up 21% since last year, when they had 35.5 million subscribers.

Overall, Hulu saw 1.2 million new subscribers in Q3 2021 (up from 41.6 million last quarter), while while Hulu Live TV lost 100,000 to leave them with 3.7 million subscribers. This is the third straight quarter that their Live TV product has lost subs, but is still up nearly 10% from the 3.4 million they had the same time last year.

The company is making significantly more on the product though they have in the past. Hulu SVOD Only now nets Disney $13.15 per subscriber per month (compared to $11.39), while Hulu + Live TV increased from $68.11 to $84.09. Both are the result of more advertising revenue, higher revenue from add-ons, and Hulu + Live TV’s price hike last December.

Hulu with Live TV is still leading the pack of live video streaming services. At last count, YouTube TV had 3 million subscribers, while Sling TV has 2.4 million, Philo has 800K, and fuboTV has 681K.

Hulu with Live TV rolled out NFL Network to their channel line-up late last month, and the channel is now included as part of the $64.99 a month base plan. NFL RedZone will now also be available as part of a brand-new $9.99 Sports Add-On, which also includes MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2.

This is the first Sports Add-On for Hulu Live TV, and is the cheapest add-on for NFL RedZone, a dollar less than the $10.99 from fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV for an add-on package that includes NFL RedZone.

Hulu Live TV may also benefit from drama surrounding its rivals. YouTube TV is fighting with Roku. Philo raised its prices in June. And fuboTV recently dropped A&E, Lifetime, and History Channel.

On the SVOD side, Hulu has also been savvy about its content strategy in recent months, landing the rights to the excellent documentary, “Summer of Soul,” and live streaming of the Lollapalooza music festival.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” celebrated 21 Emmy Award nominations, tied for the fourth-highest overall total of any series on any network this year, only surpassed by three other streaming series.