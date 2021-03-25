Hulu Improving Resolution to 1080p on Android TV Devices

Android TV Hulu subscribers have been frustrated for years as the service only supported 720p. Today, we have some evidence that full HD 1080p resolution appears to be on the way.

According to some eagle-eyed users on Reddit, the maximum resolution for Hulu on the 2019 Nvidia Shield has been improved to 1080p.

The same user reports the 2017 Nvidia Shield is stuck at 1280x720 max resolution.

Hulu has been a laggard in expanding its 4K content, and most of that is limited to its original programming. 4K streaming is only available on Hulu on select platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast Ultra, Apple TV, and some smart TVs. On a support page, Hulu says that Android TV devices are still limited to 720p when watching Live TV or recorded programs, but it’s unclear if that will change.

It’s interesting that Hulu is lagging on resolution, since it is majority-owned by Disney, and Disney+ includes 4K content on many of its most popular titles.

When cord cutters are looking to build their perfect setups, factors like resolution (for both device and provider), frame rate, and sound are becoming deciding factors. However, it can be frustrating for users to try to identify the available settings on each side. One Reddit user offered this chart to line up the services and how they perform on the Shield:

Some services do charge extra for a 4K option, others include it in their base price. Your best bets for streaming 4K include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CuriosityStream, Disney+, and Netflix. Live TV options for 4K are much harder to come by, with some services only offering it for sports. Those craving 4K live content should consider fuboTV and Pluto TV.

It’s also important to note that to take full advantage of such high resolution, you not only need a 4K-capable service and a 4K-capable device, but a 4K-capable television.