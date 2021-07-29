Hulu + Live TV Adds NFL Network to Base Plan, NFL RedZone to New Sports Add-On

Good news for football fans just before the start of the NFL Preseason.

Hulu Live TV will roll-out NFL Network to their channel line-up starting today, and is now included as part of the $64.99 a month base plan. NFL RedZone will now also available as part of a brand-new $9.99 Sports Add-On, which also includes MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG2

Earlier this month, NFL Network announced that they will air the entire slate of 2021 NFL preseason games, highlighted by a record 23 live games.

This is the first Sports Add-On for Hulu Live TV, and is the cheapest add-on for NFL RedZone, a dollar less than the $10.99 from fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV for an add-on package that includes NFL RedZone.

NFL RedZone is a favorite amongst sports fans, where you can stream host Scott Hanson deliver seven hours of live football action. NFL RedZone will replay all NFL RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season from August 23rd through September 8th before the 2021 season begins.

While for a period last year NFL Network and NFL RedZone were difficult to get for streamers, they are now widely available on fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, and now Hulu Live TV.

“With the launch of NFL Network and our new Sports Add-on, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live and on-demand sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming & Partnerships, Hulu. “Starting today, viewers can bring even more game day action to their living room with live games and events, original shows, motorsports, horse racing and much more.”

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers.”

This is good news for subscribers, who saw a Hulu Live TV increase to $64.99 a month in December 2020. The streaming service added Viacom channels, including MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central in April.

Hulu also has an Entertainment Add-On for $8/month. That Hulu upgrade adds American Heroes, BET Her, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nicktoons, Science, and TeenNick.