Hulu + Live TV Black Friday 2021 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on Hulu Live TV on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

While Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021 deal of their own, there are still ways to save on Hulu Live TV for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021.

If you don’t need Hulu’s live TV plan, you can take advantage of Hulu's insane Black Friday deal, which gives Hulu with Limited Commercials for $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).

But if you want to save on Hulu Live TV, we will go through the different available offers, including discounted gift cards, and more. So, you want a deal on Hulu for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we got you covered.

1. Save 15% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new Hulu Max subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

2. Get Hulu with Limited Commercials For $0.99/mo. For a Year

If you reconsider and don’t actually need live TV, you could take advantage of Hulu's 2021 Black Friday deal, which gives Hulu with Limited Commercials for $0.99 per month for the 12 months.

You will get access to over 100,000 TV Episodes and movies, including many shows that air on Live TV - and all FX shows the same-day they air on cable.

3. Get Hulu + Live TV to Get ESPN+ and Disney+ For No Extra Charge

Starting in late-December, Hulu Live TV customers will get ESPN+ and Disney+ ($15 value) included in their plan at no extra charge. While the service will increase by $5 a month, Hulu Live TV will soon include The Disney Bundle as part of the service.

4. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

While it’s not Hulu Live TV, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Through December 1st, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

Unlike fuboTV, it doesn’t have live sports, but includes many of the same top cable channels from Discovery, Hallmark, as well as those from A+E – which are no longer on fuboTV.

5. Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free

If you want a streaming service most similar to Hulu Live TV with live sports, you can take advantage of this Sling TV Black Friday deal. Through Cyber Monday, if you subscribe Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or combine the two – you will get your second month free.

That means you can stream channels like ESPN, USA Network, TNT, TBS for two months for just $35 (50% OFF).

Other Streaming Deals