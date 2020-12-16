Hulu + Live TV Drops Sinclair-owned CBS Affiliates in Latest Carriage Dispute

After being unable to reach a deal, Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates are no longer available on Hulu + Live TV.

Sinclair owns 23 local CBS affiliates, which tend to be outside the largest markets. Some markets affected though are Austin (KEYE), Salt Lake City (KUTV), Bakersfield, CA (KBAK-TV), West Palm Beach, FL (WPEC), Gainesville (WGFL), Cedar Rapids (KGAN), Boise, ID (KBOI-TV), Grand Rapids (WWMT), Albany, NY (WRGB), Syracuse (WTVH), and Eugene (KVAL). A full list is below.

To watch the channels, you can always get the affiliates through an antenna or through a subscription to CBS All Access ($5.99) — or Locast if its available in your market.

In a message to customers, Hulu said:

We wanted to let you know that as of December 16, Hulu no longer has the rights to distribute the local CBS affiliate that was previously included with your Live TV plan. You’ll still be able to watch new episodes of many popular shows like The Amazing Race, 48 Hours, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more on-demand shortly after they air, but unfortunately live CBS broadcasts (including NFL games and local news) will be unavailable.

This is the second major dispute between Sinclair and Hulu in as many weeks. In October, after failing to reach a deal, Hulu dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs from the service.

In October, Hulu also lost 20+ Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates. In those markets however, Hulu replaced the channels with a national ABC feed which carries live sports, daytime, and primetime programming.

In recent weeks, there have been other carriage disputes in the industry as well. Earlier this month, Nexstar-owned locals were dropped by Dish Network, while DirecTV and AT&T TV NOW customers lost Tegna locals. Nexstar-owned CBS affiliates have been off fuboTV since September.

Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel was dropped by YouTube TV last week, just two months after the service dropped Fox Sports RSNs.

Full List of Sinclair-owned CBS Affiliates No Longer on Hulu