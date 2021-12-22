 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV No Longer Offers Free Trial to New Subscribers

Jason Gurwin

As part of yesterday’s price hike, which saw Hulu Live TV increase to $69.99, but added The Disney Bundle as part of your subscription – another change happened. Since launching in May 2017, Hulu has always offered a free trial of their Live TV service, but now it won’t.

Since yesterday, Hulu dropped the free trial for Hulu Live TV on their website, which is likely due to the addition of The Disney Bundle. Neither Disney+, ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle offer free trials, so it was likely necessary to drop it from Hulu Live TV in order to include it. Hulu with Limited Commercials and Hulu No Ads plans both offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Over the past year, we’ve seen most SVOD services including Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Peacock Premium drop the free trial from their services. But, unlike Disney+ and ESPN+, which are under $8, it is a pretty tall ask for a streamer to subscribe to $70 a month service, without being able to try it.

When it comes to Live TV Streaming Services, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV each offer a 7-Day Free Trial, while Sling TV offers a discounted $10 first month (normally $35). While DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer a free trial, you can get a free refund if you cancel within the first two weeks of signing up for the service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.