Hulu + Live TV No Longer Offers Free Trial to New Subscribers

As part of yesterday’s price hike, which saw Hulu Live TV increase to $69.99, but added The Disney Bundle as part of your subscription – another change happened. Since launching in May 2017, Hulu has always offered a free trial of their Live TV service, but now it won’t.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Since yesterday, Hulu dropped the free trial for Hulu Live TV on their website, which is likely due to the addition of The Disney Bundle. Neither Disney+, ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle offer free trials, so it was likely necessary to drop it from Hulu Live TV in order to include it. Hulu with Limited Commercials and Hulu No Ads plans both offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Over the past year, we’ve seen most SVOD services including Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Peacock Premium drop the free trial from their services. But, unlike Disney+ and ESPN+, which are under $8, it is a pretty tall ask for a streamer to subscribe to $70 a month service, without being able to try it.

When it comes to Live TV Streaming Services, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV each offer a 7-Day Free Trial, while Sling TV offers a discounted $10 first month (normally $35). While DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer a free trial, you can get a free refund if you cancel within the first two weeks of signing up for the service.