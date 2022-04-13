Hulu + Live TV Now Has Unlimited DVR Included: How Does It Compare to Other Services?

One month after initially announcing that Hulu Live TV subscribers would be getting an unlimited DVR included in their subscription, the added storage feature is now finally available. Until now, customers were only getting 50 hours of DVR storage as part of their subscription, which did not allow them to fast-forward through commercials unless they paid an extra $9.99 per month for the Enhanced DVR Add-On, which included up to 200 hours of storage.

The unlimited DVR capabilities are now available to all new and existing Hulu Live TV subscribers and will allow them to fast-forward through commercials at no extra cost and the content saved on the new unlimited DVR will be available for nine months. Subscribers who had previously been on the Enhanced DVR plan will no longer be charged.

Hulu raised the monthly price for its live TV service in December, going from $64.99 to $69.99, and this move is the first upgrade that the service has given customers since the price hike. As the Live TV Streaming battles continue to intensify, all of the services are looking to differentiate themselves, and with Hulu adding an unlimited DVR, that should become a huge selling point for the platform.

DIRECTV STREAM introduced an Unlimited DVR as part of its $69.99 package for new subscribers in January, and while it currently only keeps recordings for three months — the service is currently testing an option that would extend that time period to nine months with certain subscribers.

Both YouTube TV and Philo have an Unlimited DVR, with recordings available for nine months and 12 months respectively.

Currently, Sling TV and fuboTV are the only Live TV Streaming Services without an unlimited DVR.

Sling TV includes a 50-hour DVR on all plans, while allowing customers to upgrade to a 200-hour DVR for $5 per month.

fuboTV includes a 1,000-hour DVR with their Pro Plan. Unlike the unlimited DVRs offered on other services, both Sling and fuboTV will keep your recordings until you delete them.

“Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers,” President of Hulu Joe Earley said. “Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels – including all the major broadcast networks – as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, and soon Unlimited DVR. Guided by our relentless focus on delivering the consumer a high-quality user experience, we will be one of the only pay TV providers – traditional or streaming – to offer this feature as part of the base plan at no additional cost.”

Hulu Live TV is likely the largest Live TV Streaming Service with 4.3 million subscribers, while YouTube TV has an estimated 4 million subscribers.

Sling TV has 2.49 million subscribers, which is still larger than fuboTV with 1.1M subscribers, Philo with 800K, and DIRECTV STREAM with 646K subscribers (as of their final report in Q4 2020).

