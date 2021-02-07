Hulu + Live TV Reaches Deal with Sinclair to Bring Back Local CBS Affiliates Ahead of Super Bowl

After over a six-week carriage dispute, Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates are returning to Hulu + Live TV just in time for Super Bowl LV, The Streamable has confirmed.

Sinclair owns 23 local CBS affiliates, which tend to be outside the largest markets. Some markets affected though are Austin (KEYE), Salt Lake City (KUTV), Bakersfield, CA (KBAK-TV), West Palm Beach, FL (WPEC), Gainesville (WGFL), Cedar Rapids (KGAN), Boise, ID (KBOI-TV), Grand Rapids (WWMT), Albany, NY (WRGB), Syracuse (WTVH), and Eugene (KVAL). A full list is below.

In order to gain wide carriage of CBS across Live TV Streaming Services, ViacomCBS can negotiate a standard agreement for all CBS affiliates. However, affiliate owners, like Sinclair are able to choose not to participate in those deals if they want to negotiate for better terms directly.

At the time of the dispute, Sinclair told us:

After careful consideration, Sinclair has decided at this time not to opt into the distribution deal Hulu is offering to CBS affiliates. As a result, Sinclair’s CBS affiliates are no longer available on Hulu + Live TV. We believe that the deal as-is significantly undervalues the important local news, sports, and other programming on our stations. With COVID-19 and other major news concerns, SEC football and upcoming NFL playoffs/Super Bowl, we encourage viewers to reach out to Hulu directly to voice their displeasure, or to switch to one of the many providers who continue to carry this highly-desirable programming.

This is the second major dispute between Sinclair and Hulu. In October, after failing to reach a deal, Hulu dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs from the service. The new deal to carry CBS local affiliates does not include Fox Sports RSNs.

Full List of Sinclair-owned CBS Affiliates on Hulu