Hulu + Live TV to Add NFL Network and NFL RedZone For 2021 Season

Good news for football fans. Hulu announced that NFL Network will be coming to Hulu Live TV by August 1st, as part of a new multi-year agreement. NFL RedZone will also be available on the service as part of an add-on.

“With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming & Partnerships, Hulu. “Starting with the 2021 NFL season, our viewers will have a front row seat to exclusive live games, original shows and other NFL content year-round.”

While Hulu doesn’t currently have a “Sports Add-on”, it would seem likely that it will launch one ~$10.99 a month, which would match what is charged by fuboTV and YouTube TV for a package that includes NFL RedZone.

While for a period last year NFL Network and NFL RedZone were difficult to get for streamers, they are now widely available on fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Vidgo.

This is good news for subscribers, who saw a Hulu Live TV increase to $64.99 a month in December. The streaming service will also be adding Viacom channels, including MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central in the near future.