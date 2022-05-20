DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of Hulu For Just $1 a Month (85% OFF) For National Streaming Day

For a limited time, you can get Hulu for just $1 a month (normally $6.99) for the next 3 months. With this special National Streaming Day 2022 promotion, you’ll save $15 on the streaming service over the three months.

How to Get Hulu Streaming Day 2022 Deal

But hurry up, to take advantage of the 2022 Hulu National Streaming Day promo, you will have to subscribe by May 27th at 11:59pm to get the streaming service deal. The deal is month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime.

*Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last month) — so unless you’re a current subscriber, you can get in on this offer.

This Hulu Streaming Day coupon is best streaming deal that Hulu has had since their 2021 Black Friday deal.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $0.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Streaming Day Sale sale, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($15.50), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, Candy, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite” and “Palm Springs.”

With your Hulu subscription you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. Hulu also includes FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

If you prefer, you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. You can also bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, which will give you access to Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Are There Any Deals on Hulu + Live TV?

If you want to special promotion on Hulu + Live TV , you can currently get a $35 Amazon Gift Card, when you sign-up through The Streamable. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 75+ channels including ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA Network, NFL Network, CNN, Fox News, A&E, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, Food Network, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xboxe Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

These include streaming devices like Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV devices like Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, and new Chromecast with Google TV.