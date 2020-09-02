Hulu Now Has a Massive Anime Catalog, Here’s The Best Japanese Anime to Stream

Fans of anime can binge to the fill as Hulu has bulked up on the widely popular, Japanese-originated genre.

From shows such as “Dragon Ball,” “Naruto Shippuden” and “One-Punch Man,” to movies such as “Akira,” “Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa” as well as “Ninja Scroll” the streamer has something for everyone. The selections have a mix of subtitles and english dubbing.

If you need a few suggestions to get started, we have a list of Top Anime Picks on Hulu below.

List of Top Anime Titles on Hulu

Akira

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Assassination Classroom

Attack on Titan

Black Clover

Bleach

Blood Lad

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious

Cowboy Bebop

Danganronpa: The Animation

DARLING in the FRANXX

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Devils’ Line

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Fairy Tail

Fire Force

Food Wars!

Fruits Basket (2019)

GANGSTA.

High School DxD

High School of the Dead

Hunter x Hunter

Initial D

Inuyasha

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls

My Hero Academia Naruto Shippuden

One Piece

One-Punch Man

Overlord

Plunderer

Pokémon the Series: XY

Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon Crystal

Samurai Champloo

Sword Art Online -Alicization-

Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Tokyo Ghoul

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu-Gi-Oh!

What is The Best Anime Available on Hulu?

Naruto Shippuden

“The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who’s more interested in pranks than schoolwork…but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!”

My Hero Academia

“Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.”

One-Punch Man

“Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?”

Attack on Titan

“From the director of ‘Death Note’ comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

“The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!”

Bleach

“For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil.”

Tokyo Ghoul

“Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they’ll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.”

Dragon Ball

“Goku’s a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.”

Sailor Moon

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba

“It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.”

This post has been sponsored by Hulu, but all views are our own.