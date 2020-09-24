Hulu Offering “RBG” Documentary Free on YouTube For a Limited Time

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg shattered many hearts across the nation and now Hulu is doing their part to honor her legacy. The streaming service announced they will be offering their 2018 documentary “RBG,” free on YouTube for a limited time.

The documentary, which chronicles Ginsburg’s rise to be the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court, will be available on YouTube today only, till 11:59 p.m.

Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the film highlights some of Ginsburg’s career achievements as well as her personal life with her husband and children. “RBG” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary following its 2018 release.

“In addition to Ginsburg’s own words via interview clips, speeches and special appearances, directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen went to the people and politicians who knew her best — from her husband Martin Ginsburg and President Bill Clinton to her Harvard classmates, professors and co-Supreme Court justices, to political figures from both sides of the aisle,” the Chicago Sun Times states.

“RBG” will also be re-released in theaters nationwide starting Friday, along with “On the Basis of Sex,” a 2018 biopic starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg. Proceeds from the movies will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation’s Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972.