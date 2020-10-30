Hulu + Live TV Moving Lifetime Movie Network and FYI to Base Plan

Hulu Live TV is making a small change to their channel line-up.

FYI and Lifetime Movie Network, which had been part of their Entertainment add-on, will move to the Hulu Live TV base plan on November 30th. The two channels had previously been part of the base plan, prior to the introduction of the Entertainment add-on in October 2018.

In addition, they will be adding two new channels to the $7.99 Entertainment add-on — A&E’s “Crime + Investigation Channel” and “Military History Channel.”

The Entertainment Add-on is the cheapest option to add all 8 channels to your plan. However, you could most of them for $20 by subscribing to Philo.

Hulu’s only other Live TV add-on is the Espanol Add-On with ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and History Channel En Español for $4.99/month.