Hulu Saw Nearly 5 Million Subscribers Tune Into Live News During Election Week

Election Night broke new records for Hulu, with over 65% of Hulu + Live TV subscribers tuning in. Throughout the week, Hulu saw nearly 5 million Hulu subscribers tune in to live news, watching an average of over 7 hours.

This was spurred by opening up Election Night Coverage to not only Hulu + Live TV subs, but by offering ABC News Live to Hulu SVOD subscribers. Over 70% of Hulu’s total Election Night viewers were from Hulu + Live TV, while the remaining 30% were Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers.

Where the election was the closest also saw the most engagement, with those from Georgia and Pennsylvania watching an average nearly 8 hours during the week. They also had the highest engagement on Hulu on the day the election was called.

Election Night Coverage also saw Hulu test their WatchParty feature on a live event for the first time. With the WatchParty feature, users on both Hulu plans will be able to to react with each other in real-time through the chat function, while watching the results virtually with their family and friends.