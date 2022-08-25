 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Hulu Set to Become Streaming Home for Roadside Attraction Films Immediately After Theatrical Run

David Satin

Hulu’s movie library is about to get even larger. The Disney-owned streaming platform has inked a deal to become the exclusive streaming destination for films produced by Roadside Attractions, according to Deadline.

The exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but it has been confirmed to be a multi-year agreement. Hulu now has exclusive streaming rights to all Roadside Attractions films as soon as they leave theaters, which is known as the Pay-One window. When films leave their Pay-One window, the production company can then distribute their streaming rights amongst other companies for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), ad-supported VOD (AVOD), or linear FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels.

“Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone – but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution,” Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said. “It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”

Roadside Attractions was founded in 2003 and has accrued 25 Oscar nominations for its films in that span of time. Some of the studio’s most well-known films include “The Peanut Butter Falcon, “Winter’s Bone,” “Margin Call,” and the fast food documentary “Supersize Me.”

The studio’s upcoming films include “Call Jane,” Oscar nominee Phyllis Nagy’s feature directorial debut. The film stars Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver and focuses on an underground group of abortion activists in 1968 Chicago who are willing to break the law to fight for women’s health. Roadside also recently released “The Forgiven,” a film starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain about a couple who accidentally kill a stranger in Morocco.

The news comes during a time of expansion for Hulu. Although it is losing several of its most popular series to Peacock, Hulu has plenty to celebrate. The streamer added over half a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, and will become the home of the Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek” beginning this fall.

It remains to be seen if the growing content library at Hulu will satisfy customers, however, as the service's subscription costs continue to rise. As of Oct. 10, Hulu’s ad-supported option will increase in price from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month. The ad-free tier willgo from $12.99 monthly to $14.99. With prices across all Disney streamers increasing, customers may want to opt for the Disney Bundle and save, before the current rates for that deal increase as well.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.