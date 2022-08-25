Hulu Set to Become Streaming Home for Roadside Attraction Films Immediately After Theatrical Run

Hulu’s movie library is about to get even larger. The Disney-owned streaming platform has inked a deal to become the exclusive streaming destination for films produced by Roadside Attractions, according to Deadline.

The exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but it has been confirmed to be a multi-year agreement. Hulu now has exclusive streaming rights to all Roadside Attractions films as soon as they leave theaters, which is known as the Pay-One window. When films leave their Pay-One window, the production company can then distribute their streaming rights amongst other companies for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), ad-supported VOD (AVOD), or linear FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels.

“Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone – but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution,” Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said. “It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”

Roadside Attractions was founded in 2003 and has accrued 25 Oscar nominations for its films in that span of time. Some of the studio’s most well-known films include “The Peanut Butter Falcon, “Winter’s Bone,” “Margin Call,” and the fast food documentary “Supersize Me.”

The studio’s upcoming films include “Call Jane,” Oscar nominee Phyllis Nagy’s feature directorial debut. The film stars Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver and focuses on an underground group of abortion activists in 1968 Chicago who are willing to break the law to fight for women’s health. Roadside also recently released “The Forgiven,” a film starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain about a couple who accidentally kill a stranger in Morocco.

The news comes during a time of expansion for Hulu. Although it is losing several of its most popular series to Peacock, Hulu has plenty to celebrate. The streamer added over half a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, and will become the home of the Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek” beginning this fall.

It remains to be seen if the growing content library at Hulu will satisfy customers, however, as the service's subscription costs continue to rise. As of Oct. 10, Hulu’s ad-supported option will increase in price from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month. The ad-free tier willgo from $12.99 monthly to $14.99. With prices across all Disney streamers increasing, customers may want to opt for the Disney Bundle and save, before the current rates for that deal increase as well.