Hulu Student Discount: Hulu is Now Available to College Students For Just $1.99 a Month (65% OFF)

If you’re a college student, you’re in for a killer deal. Hulu is now available to all college students for just $1.99 a month (normally $5.99) for their Limited Commercials Plan.

How to Get Hulu Student Discount

Click here to activate Hulu’s Student Discount

Select “Sign Up now”

Create your Hulu account

Verify Your student status with Sheer ID

Complete Sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month

The offer is valid for new and existing Hulu-billed subscribers enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university who meet verification qualifications. Verification performed through SheerID.

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber, you can still get the deal by logging into your account and selecting “Get Offer” on the student discount page. The offer is for the ad-supported plan and can’t be combined with The Disney Bundle.

This the second major student discount that they offer. Spotify Premium also offers a student plan that includes Spotify, Hulu, and Showtime for $4.99 a month.

What Can I Watch With Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $1.99 a month for their ad supported plan with this Student Discount, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($13.99), HBO Max ($14.99), Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, The Act, Shrill, Love Victor, Ramy, Mrs. America, and Academy Award winning films like “Parasite.”

With your Hulu subscription you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. They recently launched FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

The Hulu streaming library includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

If you prefer, you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. You can also bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month which will give you access to Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

For $64.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 65+ channels from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks — you can watch live TV streams similar to YouTube TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xboxe Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

These include streaming devices like Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV devices like Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, and new Chromecast with Google TV.