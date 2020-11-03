Hulu Testing WatchParty Feature on Live Event For First Time with Election 2020

Election Night Coverage is sure to be buzz worthy and to make sure that you’re both connected, as well as informed, Hulu will be testing their WatchParty feature on a live event for the first time. With the WatchParty feature, users on both Hulu plans will be able to to react with each other in real-time through the chat function, while watching the results virtually with their family and friends.

Currently only available on Hulu.com, Hulu WatchParty supports up to eight people per session. Viewers must be 18 years of age or older to access the feature.

How to Launch a “Hulu Watch Party”

Go to Show or Movie Detail Page

Click the “Watch Party” icon

Copy the link to invite family and friends

Hulu first launched WatchParty back in May, as stay-at-home orders were strict and the need to connect with family and friends was dire. The feature was initially made available to those with Hulu (No Ads) only, via Hulu.com.

While watching, WatchParty allows you to not only chat with the other viewers in real time, but you can also control your own playback. If you need a bathroom break, you can click “Catch Up” to rejoin where the rest of the group is watching. The feature is available on PC and Mac on all browsers that Hulu supports without the need of separate plug-in or extension0