Hulu to Exclusively Stream 2022 ESSENSE Festival this Weekend

In May, Hulu announced that it would be the official streaming home of three legacy music festivals — Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. On Tuesday, Hulu announced the addition of a different kind of festival to its streaming roster as the platform will serve as the official streaming destination of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival.

The event will take place in person in New Orleans and virtually from June 30-July 3. This marks the first time that ESSENCE has made programming from its iconic festival available on a streaming platform. Hulu will stream panel discussions, musical performances, and more on July 1 through 3 from 8 p.m. to 12:59 a.m. ET; the content will not be available for on-demand streaming after the livestreaming windows.

The Festival is put on annually by 100% Black-owned media, technology, and commerce company Essence Communications. Dedicated to Black women and communities, ESSENCE aims to inspire a global audience through diverse storytelling and immersive original content rooted in culture, equity, and celebration. The brand’s multi-platform presence online, in publishing, and with experiential events includes its namesake magazine; digital, video, and social platforms; television specials; books; and signature live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE Black Women in Sports, Fashion House, Street Style, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

The Festival programming will be available at no additional cost to customers currently signed up for Hulu’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. The announcement comes on the heels of the news that the streamer’s parent company — The Walt Disney Company — will be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, expanding on a decade-long partnership.

This year, Disney will invite Festival attendees to experience “The Power of Joy” and the many ways that Black joy reflects itself at Disney and the communities it touches. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in culture-defining storytelling, engage in unforgettable entertainment, interact with some of today’s biggest stars and enjoy culinary experiences.

As the exclusive entertainment sponsor, Disney will bring talent, exclusive screenings, panels, and experiences from across the company’s brands, including ABC, ABC News, Disney+, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Television Studios, Disney Studios Content, ESPN, FX, Freeform, Hulu, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Pixar. and Walt Disney World Resort.