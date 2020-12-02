Hulu Watch Party is Now Available to All Hulu Subscribers

During shelter-in-place, more and more people have realized how much they miss watching shows and movies with family and friends. While there have been third-party apps like NetflixParty and Scener that have filled the void on services like Netflix and HBO — Hulu has added the feature themselves (no plug-in required).

While it first launched to Hulu (No Ads) subscribers, the company has now rolled it out to all Hulu subscribers. That means whether you have Hulu with Limited Commercials or Hulu (No Ads), you can stream with your friends near and far.

With Hulu Watch Party, up to 8 viewers can watch thousands of hours of the Hulu streaming library together on Hulu.com. That includes the shows like The Golden Girls, This is Us, and Family Guy, as well as fan-favorites like The Bachelorette.

How to Launch a “Hulu Watch Party”

Go to Show or Movie Detail Page

Click the “Watch Party” icon

Copy the link to invite family and friends

While watching, you can chat with the other viewers in real time. You can control your own playback, but if you need a bathroom break, you can click “Catch Up” to rejoin where the rest of the group is watching. The feature is available on PC and Mac on all browsers that Hulu supports without the need of separate plug-in or extension.