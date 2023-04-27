If You Subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket, Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft?

By now, essentially every NFL fan knows that the league’s out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on YouTube TV this year. Viewers can either subscribe to the service through YouTube TV (and save $100 per year) or get it a la carte through YouTube TV’s Primetime Channels.

Fans are also likely aware that signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket before June 6 allows them to take another $100 off. If you’ve already done this and are squared away until the games actually begin, you may want to know if you bought the ability to watch the NFL Draft with your subscription dollars as well.

The answer to that question depends on how you signed up for Sunday Ticket. If you also grabbed a YouTube TV subscription, that means you have access to ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, each of which will allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Draft. If you went through Primetime Channels, however, you’ll still need a live TV service that offers you at least one of these networks. You can choose YouTube TV, or you can pick from among several other selections!

Top Picks to Stream the 2023 NFL Draft

Our Top Pick: Fubo All three channels that carry the 2023 NFL Draft

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

Seven-day free trial 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Budget Pick: Sling TV Watch NFL Network and ABC (in select markets) on Sling Blue, or ESPN on Sling Orange

Get one month for $20, and watch the NBA and NHL playoffs Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting events of the league year. It’s a thrilling time when each team in the league has a chance to get much better if they parlay their picks correctly. This year’s draft will play out on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network in its entirety.

There are five total TV streaming services that carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to see every pick of the 2023 NFL Draft: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Keep scrolling to see which we recommend!

Our Top Pick: Fubo

The sports-focused streaming service Fubo is our best choice for cord-cutters to stream the 2023 NFL Draft. This service starts at $85.98 (including regional sports network [RSN] fee), but it comes with a seven-day free trial, so you’ll be able to stream every pick on all three days of the NFL draft for free. It carries ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, so you’ll get your choice of which coverage you want to watch.

Your Fubo subscription will also bring you a ton of RSNs, including the full range of Bally Sports channels. Other national sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, and [MLB TV] are also available on Fubo, making it a dream for the biggest sports fanatics out there.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

It’s a tough call between Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM for the highest spot on our list, but the fact that Fubo offers NFL Network pushes it into the end zone first. DIRECTV STREAM still offers ESPN and ABC and comes with a five-day free trial, so every pick in the draft is still free.

After the trial ends, DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $74.99 per month. Subscribing will also get you a new Gemini streaming box from DIRECTV STREAM, and thanks to a limited-time offer, you can save $30 off your first three months of service if you’re a new subscriber.

Once the draft is over, DIRECTV STREAM carries more major cable channels on the market than any other live TV service. It also offers more baseball games than any service, meaning you simply get too much value to ignore DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is our best pick for watching the 2023 NFL Draft on a tight budget. Sling’s Orange and Blue plans each has unique channel packages for $40 each, while Sling Orange and Blue combines the offerings of both into a bigger bundle for $55 per month.

Sling Orange carries ESPN, and Sling Blue carries NFL Networks in all markets, plus ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco and get ABC with your Sling Blue plan, your Sling Blue plan costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Right now, however, new Sling users get a hefty discount: 50% off the first month of their service. So for as little as $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), you can watch every single pick of the 2023 NFL Draft with no long-term contracts or equipment needed.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great choice for audiences seeking a little something extra for their trouble. This service brings you the choice of watching the NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN or NFL Network, and plans start at $69.99 per month. The real sweetener with Hulu + Live TV is the extra streaming services you get with your subscription: the Disney Bundle is included free, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are at your fingertips for no extra cost.