IMDb TV App Now Available on PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 owners now have a new way to watch free movies and TV. The IMDb TV app is now available for the platform.

The service offers original programming like the new Judge Judy show, “Judy Justice,” and a rotating library of hit movies and television including popular favorites such as “Chicago Fire,” “All in the Family,” “Die Hard,” and “Angel Falls Christmas.”

Free streamers like IMDb TV have been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years as cord-cutters look to supplement their premium SVOD services with free content. IMDb TV did not rank particularly well in our list of Best Free Streaming Services, primarily due to its clunky UI and its limited selection. Native apps provide a possible fix to at least one of those problems. While the library isn’t as vast as Tubi or Pluto TV, IMDb TV provides at least one more free option.

IMDb TV may also change its name in the near future after parent company Amazon expressed concern that people may not know what it is. The service was originally called FreeDive when it launched.

Some standout titles you can watch on IMDb TV today:

Memento

Lawrence of Arabia

Donnie Darko

Slumdog Millionaire

Citizenfour

His Girl Friday

Taken

Little Miss Sunshine

The African Queen

Philadelphia

Battle Royale

You can also find a wide selection of concert films from bands like KISS, Green Day, and Frank Sinatra.

You can download the IMDbTV app on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1 and PlayStation 4 consoles, as well as Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD, and other Android TV devices. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices in the U.S.

If your device doesn’t offer a native IMDb TV app, you can find it available within the Prime Video app.