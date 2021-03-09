IMDb TV Launches App on More Devices, Including Smart TVs and TiVo Stream 4K

The IMDb TV expansion is critical as the streaming wars ramp up. The Amazon-owned free platform announced its app is now available on LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), including LG OLED TVs, PS4 consoles, NVIDIA SHIELD and TiVo Stream 4K in the U.S.

That means IMDb TV has more firepower to rival other AVODs, such as Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex and Peacock.

Last month, the IMDb TV app launched on Chromecast with Google TV, as well as Android TV OS as a standalone feature. That move followed the app’s January launch on Roku and Xbox.

Plus, the streamer is available as an app on Fire TV and a free channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices.

The platform is also pushing its original content, such as true-crime documentary “Moment of Truth,” about the murder of James Jordan, father of NBA star Michael Jordan, on April 2, and the high-school basketball docu-series “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

Its library of hit TV shows and movies include “Mad Men” and “Chicago Fire” and blockbusters such as “Arrival” and “Mary Queen of Scots.” Next up is the greenlit “Bosch” spinoff, “Leverage: Redemption” and the “Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project.”

IMDb TV had approximately 7.5 million titles as of December 2020 and 10.4 million personalities in its database, as well as 83 million registered users, per the streamer.