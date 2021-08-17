IMDb TV Launches on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 Platforms

IMDb TV announced on Tuesday that its IMDb TV app is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 platforms. The new launch on X1 marks IMDb TV’s first pay-TV partner launch.

Xfinity customers on Flex and X1 can access the app by saying “IMDb TV” into their Xfinity Voice Remote.

IMDb TV includes originals from Amazon Studios, including the recently launched docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary and heist drama Leverage: Redemption, as well as the upcoming comedy-drama Pretty Hard Cases, premiering September 10. The free streaming service also features an extensive and always updating library of hit movies and television including popular favorites such as Chicago Fire, All in the Family, The Hunger Games, and How to Train Your Dragon.

The expanded distribution follows IMDb TV app launches this year on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), PlayStation 4 consoles as well as Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA Shield, and other Android TV devices. Earlier this month, the IMDb TV app launched on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices in the U.S.

In addition to third-party devices, IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.