IMDb TV Set to Launch as Standalone App on Samsung Smart TVs

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, announced today that the IMDb TV app has launched on all Samsung 2019-2021 TVs and will be available on 2017-2019 Smart TVs in a couple of days. IMDb TV viewers used to have to access the service on Samsung TVs through the Amazon Prime Video app, but can now find the standalone IMDb TV app via search on the Samsung App Store.

IMDb TV features Amazon Studios originals such as the true-crime docuseries “Bug Out,” which premieres today, Friday, March 4.

Bug Out March 3, 2022 This four-part investigative documentary series holds the magnifying glass to one of the most bizarre crimes in recent history: the theft of 7,000 living bugs from the Philadelphia Insectarium. Delve into this whodunnit through exclusive interviews with insect collectors, bug smugglers, and the law enforcement agencies charged with looking into this case.

The service’s library of hit movies and television series also includes “Chicago Fire,” “Perry Mason,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” and “The Princess Bride.”

Additional IMDb TV Originals include the heist drama “Leverage: Redemption,” “Judy Justice,” sports docuseries “Top,” and “Pretty Hard Cases.”

In addition to third party devices, IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.